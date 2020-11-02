Advertisement

Knox County opens in-person voting location for individuals with COVID-19

(Will Thomas)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Election Commission in partnership with the Knox County Health Department has created a plan for individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 or show symptoms to cast a ballot in the Nov. 3 election.

Individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine are asked to follow these steps to cast their ballot:

1. Call the Knox County Election Commission:

Individuals are advised to contact the election commission at 865-215-2480 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Individuals that have tested positive for or have symptoms of COVID-19 or are in quarantine will provide the information needed to ascertain their voting status, including their full name, date of birth, and address. This information is needed so election officials can prepare the necessary paperwork and prepare the voter’s ballot.

2. Visit KCHD to Cast Ballot

After contacting the election commission. Voters will be directed to the Knox County Health Department located at 140 Dameron Avenue, to cast their ballot. Signage will be posted at the health department instructing voters where to go.

Voters are not allowed to show up at the health department without first contacting the election commission.

3. Submit Ballot

Staff from the Knox County Health Department and the Election Commission will assist voters in casting their ballot. COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place during this process.

This polling location will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The COVID-19 voting site is intended to process only Knox County voters that have tested positive for or have symptoms of COVID-19 or are in quarantine. All other voters must vote at their appropriate Election Day polling location.

