Knoxville police searching for woman in connection to robbery
Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information about the incident is asked to call 865-215-7131.
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department asked for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.
Police said the woman who was captured on surveillance video is wanted for questioning in relation to a recent robbery.
