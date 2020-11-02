Advertisement

KPD helps Knoxville boy celebrate win against cancer

KPD officers and community members showed their support for Noah Sunday afternoon as he rung a bell signifying his final chemo treatment, more than 800 days after his cancer diagnosis.
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department and community members helped a young boy named Noah celebrate his win against cancer Sunday.

KPD officers and community members showed their support for Noah Sunday afternoon as he rung a bell signifying him completing his final chemo treatment, more than 800 days after his cancer diagnosis.

We were honored and thrilled to be a part of a very special day for our friend, Noah. This afternoon, Noah received his...

Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Sunday, November 1, 2020

“We continue to be inspired by this incredibly brave boy!” KPD wrote in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

