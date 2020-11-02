Lawsuit filed against Tennessee Secretary of State and coordinator of elections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - The Marquita Bradshaw campaign and the Tennessee Democratic Party filed a lawsuit against state election officials on claims they refused to release absentee ballot information required by state law, according to a report from WTVF.

In the lawsuit, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and Coordinator of Elections Mark Goings are named as defendants.

The open record law in Tennessee requires the Secretary of State’s office to release a list of voters who have not returned absentee ballots by the end of the early voting period if requested.

Campaigns typically use the information to make voters aware of the status of their absentee ballot. The Bradshaw campaign accused the Secretary of State’s Office of refusing to release information after the campaign made several requests.

According to a press release, the lawsuit accused Hargett of instructing election offices in all 95 counties in the state to not release any information.

“Transparent administration of the electoral process is central to our democracy,” Ken Taylor, Bradshaw’s campaign manager, said. “The statute is clear. Voters have a right to know if their vote was received and counted. To not release the names of those who have and have not returned absentee ballots is not only illegal, it erodes the foundation of our democracy and equates to blatant voter suppression.”

