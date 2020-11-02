Lenoir City High School cancels Friday’s first round game against West High School
The game was scheduled as the first round of the playoffs.
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lenoir City High School announced its Friday night game against West High School has been canceled.
The cancellation of the game will end Lenoir City High Schools 2020 season.
