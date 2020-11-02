Make a difference this season by eating pie

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knoxville’s Interfaith Health Clinic is working on a special fundraiser where you help make a difference this holiday season.

The clinic is teaming up with Buttermilk Sky Pie for a Thanksgiving Pie Drop.

From now until November 23rd orders can be placed for Buttermilk Sky’s famous I-40 pecan pie.

Aaron Price with Interfaith says for every pie sold, two people with low income will receive free medical care.

“It’s very important that we keep on fundraising for the over 8,000 folks that we see each year. This is a medical home for the working uninsured. A lot of these folks don’t have any kind of income to go out. So this is the only place they come in town and this truly is their medical home.”

Interfaith provides medical, dental and mental health services.

To purchase a pie for the Thanksgiving Pie Drop, click here.

