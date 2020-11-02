Man confessed to being South Korea’s most-notorious serial killers says he’s surprised he wasn’t caught sooner

(CNN) - A South Korean man admitted in court Monday that he murdered 14 women and girls three decades ago in one of the country’s most notorious serial killing cases and says he wasn’t surprised he wasn’t caught earlier, CNN reported.

Lee Chun-Jae confessed to the killings in front of Yoon, the only person ever convicted of any of the murders.

“I didn’t think the crimes would be buried forever,” 57-year-old Lee told a court in the South Korean city Suwon.

CNN reported, Yoon, whose full name is not being published due to a South Korean law that protects the privacy of suspects and criminals was released in 2008, after spending 20 years in prison for the 1988 rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl.

The murders are part of 10 killings that took place between 1986 and 1991, which are known as the Hwaseong murders after the area in which they took place.

In 2019, police launched a probe after new DNA evidence connected Lee with at least some of the killings. CNN reported, Yoon who had for years protested his innocence was granted a retrial, at which his lawyers are attempting to overturn his conviction.

“I still don’t understand why I wasn’t a suspect,” he said. “Crimes happened around me and I didn’t try hard to hide things so I thought I would get caught easily. There were hundreds of police forces. I bumped into detectives all the time but they always asked me about people around me.”

Lee said he didn’t have a reason for killing the 13-year-old and showed no emotion as he described how he killed her. “It was an impulsive act,” he said in court.

CNN reported, Lee apologized to the family members of his victims and Yoon.

“I heard that many people had been investigated and wrongfully suffered. I’d like to apologize to all those people,” he said. “I came and testified and described the crimes in hope for (the victims and their families) to find some comfort when the truth is revealed. I’ll live my life with repent.”

Lee has been in prison since 1994, where he is serving a life sentence for the rape and murder of his sister-in-law that year, according to Daejeon court officials and South Korea’s Justice Ministry.

