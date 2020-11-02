Missing Georgia teen could be headed to Tennessee

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. (WMAZ/WVLT) - A 16-year-old who has been missing for three days could be headed to Tennessee, a Georgia sheriff’s office said.

Nicholas Rodrigeuz was last seen at his home Friday evening in Taylor County, WMAZ reported.

He’s 5′9″ and weighs 160 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. Officials said he was last seen wearing a gray and white hoodie, a red t-shirt and camo pants.

Officials said he has family in Tennessee and may be headed that way. He doesn’t have his cellphone or his medication that he needs to take daily.

Anyone with information regarding Nicholas’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Taylor County Sheriff’s office at 478-862-5444.

