Advertisement

MTSU raising concerns about UT’s plan to add Martin Methodist

The University of Tennessee signed a non-binding letter of intent in September to start discussions about adding Martin Methodist to its system.
The University of Tennessee signed a non-binding letter of intent in September to start discussions about adding Martin Methodist to its system.
The University of Tennessee signed a non-binding letter of intent in September to start discussions about adding Martin Methodist to its system.( | Martin Methodist College)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Middle Tennessee State University is raising concerns about the University of Tennessee system’s plan to acquire Martin Methodist College and make it the state’s ninth four-year undergraduate school.

In a news release, MTSU President Sidney McPhee and board chairman Stephen Smith said the move would mean the southern Middle Tennessee area would have four nearby public universities.

MTSU is in Murfreesboro, 75 miles north of the Martin Methodist campus in Pulaski. Tennessee State University is in Nashville and Tennessee Technological University is in Cookeville.

Smith said it would make more sense for the Pulaski campus to become an extension of an existing entity, saying MTSU could serve that role.

The University of Tennessee signed a non-binding letter of intent in September to start discussions about adding Martin Methodist to its system.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fire officials remind homeowners to have heating system checked annually following Knox Co. fire

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Fire officials said they believe the fire started due to an issue with the HVAC unit.

News

Sports betting now legal in Tennessee

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Three of the four initial operators, DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM, completed all the requirements to launch Sunday, according to the lottery.

News

Knoxville police searching for woman in connection to robbery

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information about the incident is asked to call 865-215-7131.

News

Police searching for Tenn. woman abducted by child’s father at gunpoint

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said the two were seen leaving in a dark gray Dodge Durango near Austin Peay University.

Latest News

News

Tennessee doctors agree to pay $340K in Medicare fraud case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
As part of this settlement, Grace will receive $58,087.

News

Senior pet of the month: Rusty

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Meet WVLT’s October senior pet of the month, Rusty!

News

Casting your vote: what to expect at the polls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Tuesday, November 3 is the final date to cast your vote in the 2020 presidential election.

WVLT

Heather tracks a frigid start to the week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Freezing temperatures kick it off, with a WVLT Weather Alert.

News

KPD helps Knoxville boy celebrate win against cancer

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
KPD officers and community members showed their support for Noah Sunday afternoon as he rung a bell signifying his final chemo treatment, more than 800 days after his cancer diagnosis.

News

One dead after single-car crash on I-40W near Cedar Bluff

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The woman who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The male passenger was not hurt, KPD said.