Multiple sex offender violations uncovered over Halloween weekend in Knoxville, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department conducted nearly 80 compliance reviews on sex offenders living in Knoxville as a part of its Halloween sex offender operation.

Officials said there was a substantial increase in compliance reviews conducted this year compared to 2019 when only 50 reviews were completed during the week of Halloween.

From Oct. 26-31, officers averaged 13 compliance reviews per day over the six-day period with assistance from investigators with the KPD Violent Crimes Unit and Property Crimes Unit who volunteered to take part in the assignment.

“This was a true team effort,” Violent Crimes Unit investigator Evan Thornton, said. “Everyone involved was vital to our mission of keeping the children of Knoxville safe.”

The Halloween operation led to multiple pending sex offender registry violations on offenders who live in Knoxville. Officials said the violations will be reviewed for prosecution by the District Attorney’s Office.

The operation led to the arrest of 59-year-old Jeff Philips, a registered sex offender accused of being in possession of child pornography.

