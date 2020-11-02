No COVID-19 testing from Knox Co. Health Department on Election Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you are looking to get a COVID-19 test on Election Day in Knox County, you might want to do it Monday or wait until Wednesday.

The health department announced that it will not be testing for the coronavirus Tuesday. Instead, health officials will be assisting the Knox County Election Commission.

According to a release, the department will resume testing Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will hold those hours Thursday and Friday, too.

You can learn more about voting in-person if you have COVID-19, have symptoms or are in quarantine here. General election and voting information can be found here.

