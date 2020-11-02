Advertisement

One dead after single-car crash on I-40W near Cedar Bluff

The woman who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The male passenger was not hurt, KPD said.
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -One person is dead after a fatal crash on I-40 west near Cedar Bluff, the Knoxville Police Department says.

According to KPD, officers responded to a reported single-car crash Sunday around 4:00 p.m. on I-40 West between Cedar Bluff and I-140.

“Based on witness information and officer investigation, the involved vehicle was traveling in the fast lane on I-40 West when a second car attempted to merge into the lane. The involved vehicle then attempted to avoid colliding with the second car and overcorrected before flipping and coming to rest next to the inside barrier,” a release from KPD read.

The identity of the deceased victim is being withheld due to notification of next of kin.

