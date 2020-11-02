Advertisement

Panera introducing pizza to the menu

Pizza fans can celebrate. Panera announced it will be bringing pizza to its menu.
Panera Bread has introduced new flatbread pizzas to its menu.
Panera Bread has introduced new flatbread pizzas to its menu.(Panera Bread)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/WVLT) - Pizza fans can celebrate. Panera announced it will be bringing pizza to its menu.

CNN reports that the casual eatery will be offering cheese, Margherita and chipotle chicken and bacon pizzas to its menu. Prices range from $8 to $9.

“Our guests have been asking for this for years,” Panera Bread’s chief brand and concept officer Eduardo Luz said in a press release.

The company said the move was linked to restaurant trends.

“As restaurant traffic across the industry increasingly shifts to later in the day, Flatbread Pizzas allow Panera to further compete across dayparts and appeal to off-premise consumer preferences,” the company said in a press release.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Frost is here, ahead of late-week warming

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The growing season is quickly closing as we head back below freezing.

News

$48,000 in marijuana, marijuana candy found after Mississippi police chase

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Mississippi police are reporting the recover of some 11 pounds of marijuana, marijuana candy and other items worth nearly $50,000 after being led on a short chase Sunday morning, WLBT reported.

News

No COVID-19 testing from Knox Co. Health Department on Election Day

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knox County Health Department said it will not be testing November 3.

News

Make a difference this season by eating pie

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Every pie sold will help people receive free medical care

Latest News

News

Knoxville organization holds prayer event at local church

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Knoxville non-profit organization is holding a prayer event Sunday, Nov. 1 to pray over the city at First Baptist Church of Knoxville.

News

Tenn. teen hit, killed while riding a skateboard

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Officials in Rutherford County are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and killed while riding a skateboard Saturday.

News

Tennessee Theatre presents ‘Forging Ahead,’ ‘Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker'

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Experience groundbreaking dance performances from the comfort of your home.

News

‘We should know the result of the election on Nov. 3’ says President Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
“We should know the result of the election on November third, the evening of November third,” said Trump.

News

Knox County opens in-person voting location for individuals with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
This polling location will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3rd.

News

Two dead in Jacksboro apparent murder-suicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Investigators remained at the scene overnight Saturday to process the scene and collect evidence.