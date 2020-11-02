Panera introducing pizza to the menu

(CNN/WVLT) - Pizza fans can celebrate. Panera announced it will be bringing pizza to its menu.

CNN reports that the casual eatery will be offering cheese, Margherita and chipotle chicken and bacon pizzas to its menu. Prices range from $8 to $9.

“Our guests have been asking for this for years,” Panera Bread’s chief brand and concept officer Eduardo Luz said in a press release.

The company said the move was linked to restaurant trends.

“As restaurant traffic across the industry increasingly shifts to later in the day, Flatbread Pizzas allow Panera to further compete across dayparts and appeal to off-premise consumer preferences,” the company said in a press release.

