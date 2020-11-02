Advertisement

Police searching for Tenn. woman abducted by child’s father at gunpoint

Officials said the two were seen leaving in a dark gray Dodge Durango near Austin Peay University.
MPD said Ytahj Wallace was kidnapped at gunpoint by her child’s father
MPD said Ytahj Wallace was kidnapped at gunpoint by her child's father
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Memphis Police are on the search for a woman reportedly kidnapped by her child’s father.

According to MPD, Ytahj Wallace was taken at gunpoint by her child’s father Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the two were seen leaving in a dark gray Dodge Durango near Austin Peay State University.

Wallace is described as being 5′4″ and 110 pounds. Police said Wallace has a tattoo “Eddie” over her left eye. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black jacket.

Wallace was kidnapped by Ladarrius Becton, police said. Becton is 6′2″ and 175 pounds.

Anyone who sees them or has any information about their whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 901-545-2677.

