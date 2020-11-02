Registered sex offender in Knoxville arrested on child pornography charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a registered sex offender was arrested after officers discovered child pornography stored on the suspect’s computer.

Officials said on Oct. 31 around noon officers conducted a compliance review on a registered sex offender. During the visit, police discovered Jeff Phillips, 59, was in possession of computers that contained video with child pornography.

Phillips reportedly told police he had a “problem with watching these videos" and agreed to let officers look through the computer.

Police said Phillips confessed to downloading the images for sexual gratification and said he knew the videos and images were of underage children.

Phillips was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.