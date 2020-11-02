Sevierville students touching veterans' lives across the country

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- To those who served, one high school in Tennessee is letting them know they are thinking about them this Veterans Day.

A classroom of students at Sevier County High School took the time to send hand-written letters to veterans.

“Some of them are WWII vets,” said Junior Avery Huskey. But that’s about all they may know about some, most of their names have what branch of the military, but no age or wars they’ve served in."

For Huskey and the others in Sevier County High School’s Social Studies Honor Society, all that matters is that these veterans know they are appreciated. What surprised her and the others was just how many veterans could use the kind message.

“I thought it would just be people from around here. I didn’t think we would get people from across the country,” said Huskey.

This came about after the school’s in-person Veterans Day service was canceled. Huskey wanted to find a way to give a personal thank you.

“One thing that has been surprising and a blessing, we have cards going to Alaska, a 101-year-old WWII veteran in California,” said teacher Angela Wells. “We have definitely decided that this is going to be a project that we’re going to do every year. You know, go ahead and get our address list established.”

In all, 250 names so far have been given to the group.

It doesn’t matter if those getting these cards know where Sevierville is because it’s about sharing this small town’s big heart to even those who can’t visit in person, organizers said.

“Great Smoky Mountains, a lot of people know about it, but it’s really just a small town with small-town people, other than the tourists, and it’s just something nice that we can do,” said Huskey.

You can send information until Wednesday for someone you want to send a thank you to angelawells@sevier.org.

