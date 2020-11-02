Sewing needles found inside Rhode Island Halloween candy, police say

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WVLT/WPRI) - Rhode Island police are asking parents to check their children’s Halloween candy after sewing needles were found in two packages of Twizzlers candy that was handed out to children in a Rhode Island neighborhood.

According to police, two needles were found in one pack of the strawberry licorice and one needle was found in a second pack, WPRI reported.

“We are asking parents to check their children’s Halloween candy vigilantly,” Woonsocket police said in a Facebook post.

Investigators said they are not sure which house the candy originated.

Police said this is the only incident of adulterated candy that has been reported, so far.

