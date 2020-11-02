Advertisement

Stolen President Trump signs lead to 3 people shot

Police say this car crashed on train tracks near NW Tyler and NW Grant, is related to the shooting in the 1300 block of NW Eugene.
Police say this car crashed on train tracks near NW Tyler and NW Grant, is related to the shooting in the 1300 block of NW Eugene.(WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat and Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:12 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people are in the hospital following a shooting in North Topeka Saturday night, after a man thought he found the people who stole his President Donald Trump signs.

Topeka Police told 13 NEWS the shooter said in a statement that signs supporting Trump were recently stolen from their property and thought the people near their house may have been involved.

No signs were stolen Saturday night and police didn’t say if the three shot actually stole the signs.

According to Topeka Police, officers were called to 1300 block of NW Eugene for the report of gunshots.

When they arrived in the area, they found one person shot several times inside a car that crashed near NW Tyler and Grant. They were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

While investigating the shooting, two more people showed up at local hospitals, also suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

Early police reports show the shooter was recently involved in an incident where they were nearly run over.

No arrests were made Saturday night.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Senior pet of the month: Rusty

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Meet WVLT’s October senior pet of the month, Rusty!

News

Casting your vote: what to expect at the polls

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Tuesday, November 3 is the final date to cast your vote in the 2020 presidential election.

WVLT

Heather tracks a frigid start to the week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Freezing temperatures kick it off, with a WVLT Weather Alert.

News

KPD helps Knoxville boy celebrate win against cancer

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
KPD officers and community members showed their support for Noah Sunday afternoon as he rung a bell signifying his final chemo treatment, more than 800 days after his cancer diagnosis.

News

One dead after single-car crash on I-40W near Cedar Bluff

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The woman who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The male passenger was not hurt, KPD said.

Latest News

WVLT

Ben’s update on a frigid start to the week

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Monday, we should hit freezing in the Valley, the first time we’ve done that since March the 8th.

News

KCS elementary school moves to virtual learning for 10 days

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
According to KCS, the changes came due to the lack of staff and teacher attendance.

News

Better Business Bureau warns of Secret Shopper scam

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Several factors could make a side income sound appealing, whether it provides an increase in a holiday gift budget or if it provides extra cash flow as unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.

News

Sewing needles found inside Rhode Island Halloween candy, police say

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
According to police, two needles were found in one pack of the strawberry licorice, WPRI reported.

News

Kansas man shot 3 people he thought were stealing campaign signs

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Topeka police said several other political signs supporting both President Trump and Joe Biden have been stolen over the last two weeks.

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 261,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.