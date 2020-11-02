Tenn. teen hit, killed while riding a skateboard

RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WTVF/WVLT) — Officials in Rutherford County are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and killed while riding a skateboard Saturday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the incident occurred in the 700 block of Powells Chapel Road around 9 p.m., WTVF reported.

Investigators said the driver was going down a hill when they hit the teen, who was on his skateboard in the road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

WTVF reported charges are pending.

