Tennessee basketball players wear tracing chips during season as COVID-19 precaution

2020-21 Tennessee Basketball
2020-21 Tennessee Basketball(UT Athletics)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes announced new protocols that will be put in place to keep players safe as they start the season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barnes said all players have been tested for COVID-19 once a week. Beginning next week, players will be tested three times a week.

UT players have already started wearing chips that trace their location to aid in COVID-19 contact tracing.

Barnes revealed the benches will be placed on the other side of the court. The first five rows of the arena will be empty to allow for social distancing.

During the meeting, Barnes said officiating crews are still a big concern to be tackled before the season begins.

According to Barnes, the schedule for the season is close to being complete. The Vols are set to start their season on Nov. 25. The Vols lost two days of practice due to the ESPN event in Orlando being canceled.

Barnes said the 2020-21 team has a lot of depth based on what he has seen in practice.

