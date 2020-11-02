Tennessee doctors agree to pay $340K in Medicare fraud case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two Tennessee doctors and their associated clinics have agreed to pay $341,690 to resolve claims that they defrauded Medicare, according to a Friday news release from the U.S. Justice Department.

In a federal lawsuit filed in Memphis, the United States accused Dr. Shoaib Qureshi, Dr. Imran Mirza and their clinics of billing Medicare for services rendered by nurse practitioners at the higher reimbursement rate for physician services. At times when the billing occurred, the physicians were out of the office or even out of the country, the lawsuit alleged. It claimed the improper billing took place from 2015-2018.

The settlement resolves allegations filed in a lawsuit by Michael Grace under a provision of the False Claims Act that permits private individuals to sue on behalf of the government and to share in any recovery. As part of this settlement, Grace will receive $58,087.

