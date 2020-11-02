Tennessee Theatre presents ‘Forging Ahead,’ ‘Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - COVID-19 has changed how we experience what are typically group-activities, such as movies and theatre.

This month, you don’t have to miss out on at least one world-class dance performance thanks to the Tennessee Theatre. The organization is broadcasting “Forging Ahead” with GO! Contemporary Dance Works live November 15 at 5 p.m.

According to the theatre, “'Forging Ahead' will present the works of 7 innovative choreographers and feature over 50 pre-professional dancers ages 12-19.” Tickets begin at $5.

You can buy tickets for that performance here.

In December, you’ll have another chance to enjoy a holiday treat from the comfort of your home. You can stream Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker.

“Take a trip backstage with the cameras for a look at how the magic is made,” the theatre said. You’ll also hear from artists, designers and creators of the show.

That show is Dec 19 at 8 p.m. Get your tickets here.

