The race for US House District 1: Walsingham v. Harshbarger

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Diana Harshbarger (R) and Blair Walsingham (D) are running for US House District 1.

Tennessee’s first congressional district includes Upper East Tennessee and includes Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties and a portion of Jefferson County.

The seat is currently held by Phil Roe.

Blair Walsingham served in the United States Air Force. Learn more about her and her platform here.

Diana Harshbarger is a first-generation college graduate with a doctor of pharmacy. Learn more about her and her platform here.

