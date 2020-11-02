The race for US House, Tennessee District 2: Burchett v. Hoyos

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tim Burchett (R) and Renee Hoyos (D) are running for US House District 2.

District 2 covers a large swath of East Tennessee including Blount, Claiborne, Grainger, Knox, and Loudon and parts of Claiborne and Jefferson Counties.

Tim Burchett is the incumbent candidate. He was elected to the seat in 2019 after previously serving as Knox County Mayor. You can learn more about Burchett and his platform here.

Renee Hoyos served as the Executive Director of the Tennessee Clean Water Network. Learn more about her and her platform here.

