The race for US Senate: Tennessee: Hagerty v. Bradshaw

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bill Hagerty (R) and Marquita Bradshaw (D) are running for a seat on the United States Senate.

The seat is currently occupied by Lamar Alexander who announced his plan for retirement in 2018.

The winner of the seat will represent the entire state of Tennessee in Washington.

Bill Hagerty served as United States Ambassador to Japan. Learn more about Hagerty and his platform here.

Marquita Bradshaw, who identifies as a political activist, built a grassroots movement to clinch the Democratic nomination. Learn more about Marquita Bradshaw and her platform here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.