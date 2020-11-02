TVA to close some reservoir access roads during winter months

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Authority announced it will close public access to several reservoir roads during periods of low water levels to reduce damage to vehicles in the fall and winter.

The roads will still remain open to foot traffic during this time.

Access to the following roads will close in Nov. and reopen in April; Boone, Cherokee, Douglas, Hiwassee, Kentucky, Melton Hill and Norris.

Some roads may remain open longer to provide public access for special uses such as hunting or wildlife observation.

TVA said public land users are reminded not to block any closed access gates as they may be needed in case of an emergency.

For additional information, contact the Public Lands Information Center 1-800-882-5263 or click here.

