Advertisement

USGS confirms 2.4 magnitude earthquake in Greene County Saturday

You may hear sounds with earthquakes. According to the USGS, many people report hearing loud “booms” along with seismic activity.
(KCRG)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake shook Greene County at noon on Saturday.

According to an intensity comparison scale by the USGS, earthquakes that register as less than a 3.0 are classified as a level I. That means it is “Not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions.”

Knoxville and surrounding areas do not sit on a traditional plate boundary, what we often think of as causing tremors. Instead, we sit along the East Tennessee Seismic Zone. Most local earthquakes are ‘weaker,’ but some people will still feel the ground shaking if the magnitude is 2.5 or higher.

You may hear sounds with earthquakes. According to the USGS, many people report hearing loud “booms” along with seismic activity.

"No one knows for sure, but scientists speculate that these “booms” are probably small shallow earthquakes that are too small to be recorded, but large enough to be felt by people nearby," USGS says.

To learn more facts about earthquakes, go here.

If you felt the earthquake the USGS wants to know. Visit their website.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Multiple sex offender violations uncovered over Halloween weekend in Knoxville, KPD says

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said the violations will be reviewed for prosecution by the District Attorney’s Office.

News

Tennessee pandemic programs to end soon, unemployment officials say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Department has sent notices to advise individuals to find work before the benefits run out.

News

Registered sex offender in Knoxville arrested on child pornography charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Phillips reportedly told police he had a “problem with watching these videos," and agreed to let officers look through the computer.

News

Fire officials remind homeowners to have heating system checked annually following Knox Co. fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Fire officials said they believe the fire started due to an issue with the HVAC unit.

Latest News

News

Sports betting now legal in Tennessee

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Three of the four initial operators, DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM, completed all the requirements to launch Sunday, according to the lottery.

News

MTSU raising concerns about UT’s plan to add Martin Methodist

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Tennessee signed a non-binding letter of intent in September to start discussions about adding Martin Methodist to its system.

News

Knoxville police searching for woman in connection to robbery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information about the incident is asked to call 865-215-7131.

News

Police searching for Tenn. woman abducted by child’s father at gunpoint

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said the two were seen leaving in a dark gray Dodge Durango near Austin Peay University.

News

Tennessee doctors agree to pay $340K in Medicare fraud case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As part of this settlement, Grace will receive $58,087.

News

Senior pet of the month: Rusty

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Meet WVLT’s October senior pet of the month, Rusty!