USPS designates 1 post office per Tenn. county to speed up mailing of completed absentee ballots

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service announced it is taking new efforts to ensure Tennesseans are able to submit their absentee ballots.

A post office in each of the state’s 95 counties will be designated for “voters to expedite the mailing of their completed absentee by-mail ballot," according to Tennesse Secretary of State, Tre Hargett.

Officials said ballots must be mailed at the designated USPS office by 3 p.m. on Election Day. After 3 p.m., election officials will pick up the dropped off ballots.

Click here for a list of designated post offices.

