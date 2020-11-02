USPS designates 1 post office per Tenn. county to speed up mailing of completed absentee ballots
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service announced it is taking new efforts to ensure Tennesseans are able to submit their absentee ballots.
A post office in each of the state’s 95 counties will be designated for “voters to expedite the mailing of their completed absentee by-mail ballot," according to Tennesse Secretary of State, Tre Hargett.
Officials said ballots must be mailed at the designated USPS office by 3 p.m. on Election Day. After 3 p.m., election officials will pick up the dropped off ballots.
Click here for a list of designated post offices.
