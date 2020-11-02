‘We should know the result of the election on Nov. 3’ says President Trump

(WVLT/CBS) - President Donald Trump said he believes the winner of the 2020 presidential election should be declared on November 3.

“We should know the result of the election on November third, the evening of November third,” said Trump at an Iowa rally. “That’s the way it always has been and that’s the way it should be.”

However, a key state, Pennsylvania has taken as long as a week in the past to count ballots, according to CBS News.

“Pennsylvania has always taken a week for example to count military ballots,” said Governor Tom Wolf.

Several counties in the state are not expected to begin counting absentee ballots until Wednesday, and there have been more than 2.4 million absentee ballots submitted in Pennsylvania, CBS News reports.

Political experts say that’s enough to change the outcome of the election in the state.

In addition, Pennsylvania is considered among the key states that will decide the winner of the presidential race. According to polling data aggregator FiveThirtyEight, their statistical model shows the state currently leans toward Biden 52.2% to 47.1%.

President Trump said his team will “send lawyers” to Pennsylvania if the results are not called Tuesday night.

When asked if he planned to declare victory if he is ahead in the vote counts Tuesday night, President Trump gave the following statements to CBS News:

“No, no that was a false report. We’ll look at what happens. I think it’s a terrible thing when ballots can be collected after an election. I think it’s a terrible thing when people or states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over. Because it can only lead to one thing and that’s very bad. You know what that thing is. I think it’s a very dangerous, terrible thing. And I think it’s terrible when we can’t know the results of the election the night of the election in a modern-day age of computers. I think it’s a terrible thing. And I happen to think it was a terrible decision for our country made by the Supreme Court. I think it was a terrible decision for our country and I think it’s a very dangerous decision. Because you’re going to have one or two or three states depending on how it ends up where they’re tabulating ballots and the rest of the world is waiting to find out. And I think there’s great danger to it. And I think a lot of fraud and misuse can take place. I think it’s a terrible decision by the Supreme Court. A terrible decision. Now I don’t know if that’s going to be changed because we’re going to go in the night of - as soon as that election is over, we’re going in with our lawyers. But we don’t want to have Pennsylvania where you have a political governor, a very partisan guy, and we don’t want to have other states like Nevada where you have the head of the democratic clubhouse as the governor. We don’t want to be in a position where he’s allowed to everyday watch ballots come in. Gee if we could only find 10,000 more ballots. Because we’re doing great in Nevada. We’re doing great in Arizona. We’re doing great all over. But if you take Nevada or Pennsylvania and everyone knows what happens in Philadelphia, you don’t have to say it. But I’ve read about it for years. And I don’t think it’s fair that we have to wait a long period of time after the election. If people wanted to get their ballots in, they should’ve gotten their ballots in long before that, long time. They don’t have to put their ballots in the same day. They could have put their ballots in a month ago. And we think it’s a ridiculous decision, thank you.”

