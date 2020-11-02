What do couples fight about the most? New poll might surprise you

(WVLT) - If you’re in a relationship, you know it can be tough to compromise, and arguments are inevitable.

But what would you say couples fight over the most? A new poll has some results that may surprise you, and it may not.

A new OnePoll survey, performed on behalf of Panera, asked 2,000 Americans what they fought about the most. The answer? What to have for dinner.

According to the survey, more than one-third of couples said deciding dinner plans was their most frequent argument with the average couple bickering 156 times a year over where to eat.

But it’s not a relationship-ender, 56 percent of couples said they had a spot that was a compromise for both parties.

