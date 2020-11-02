What’s the status of a second stimulus check?

(WVLT/CBS) - The possibility that government officials could reach an agreement on a second round of COVID-19 relief before the election was all but extinguished. CBS reports that Senators adjourned Monday and are not scheduled to return until November 9, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said earlier in October that a deal “would be hard to get done before the election.”

Several areas in relief discussions were still unresolved, according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. CBS reported that Republicans and Democrats remain divided on providing assistance to families struggling amid the pandemic, including the size of the next possible stimulus package.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement that a proposal from Republicans, which is more than $500 billion, would provide money to expand unemployment benefits, another round of the Paycheck Protection Program, financial aid to fund schools and for tracing and testing. CBS reported there was no mention of a second round of stimulus checks.

Speaker Pelosi rejected an earlier proposal from the White House, saying it did not do enough for testing, tracing and child care.

Experts say that without another round of relief, the country’s economic recovery could stall.

“Without faster job growth — unlikely at this stage of the recovery — or increased fiscal aid, households, businesses, and state and local governments will be increasingly susceptible to a deterioration of the health situation,” noted Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

