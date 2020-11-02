Advertisement

Year-round haunts at the Mysterious Mansion

The Mysterious Mansion has been in Gatlinburg for 40 years.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) – Just because Halloween is over doesn’t mean you can’t get your scare on in Gatlinburg.

The Mysterious Mansion has been in Gatlinburg for 40 years. The Victorian-style home is spooky as you walk up to it and you definitely will feel that inside.

For their 40th celebration, they’ve added new effects, but still trying to keep some of the same scares you’d have had when it first opened.

“As you walk through the house you will find many other spirits, maybe some former owners of the home that have all played very heavily on the home. Now the story is yours to find as you find your way throughout the attraction,” said Tristin Pierce, manager at the Mysterious Mansion of Gatlinburg. “Of all the people who have walked the mysterious mansion before, you are going to experience a very similar show as far as far as the old school techniques as we hold true today.”

Pierce says they are planning even more changes and events like a haunted Christmas in the coming weeks.

