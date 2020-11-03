100-year-old voter casts ballot from Knoxville assisted living facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As many Tennesseans gear up to cast their vote on Election Day, the reality is that over 2 million already have early voted. One of those early voters was 100-year-old Vincenta Cooper, who has lived at Morning Pointe since January of 2018.

Vincenta has been a regular voter since she was 18 and says she wasn’t going to miss voting in this election as her 101st birthday is approaching in about a month.

This is 100 year old Vincenta Cooper. She lives at the assisted living facility Morning Pointe here in Knoxville but recently she was able to cast her vote when the polling place came to her and others at the facility. She tells me there was no way she was missing out on voting. pic.twitter.com/p3AQQmZRZ2 — Sam Luther (@SamLuther_) November 2, 2020

WVLT News Reporter Sam Luther spoke with Vincenta outside of her room at Morning Pointe, separated by a window as a COVID-19 safety measure. Another way to ensure the safety of residents like Vincenta is to keep them out of long lines on Election Day.

In the state of Tennessee, election workers are allowed to bring ballots to nursing homes and assisted living facilities to ensure that no voter is being given a difficult journey to cast their vote. Because of this, the soon to be 101-year-old says that voting was an easy process this year.

When asked about the next election and her desire to vote Vincenta said, “I’d like to think I’ll be in heaven by that time, but if I’m here I certainly will vote.”

Election workers trained some of the Morning Pointe staff to assist with the in-person early voting that took place at the facility on October 13th.

