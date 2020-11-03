Advertisement

Absentee mail-in votes expected to delay election results, Tenn. Secretary of State says

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett is cautioning patience from voters as results come in on Election Day.
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:32 PM EST
“Certainly with a larger number of absentee by-mail ballots to be counted, that’s going to cause some delays,” said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, according to CBS affiliate WJHL. “Unofficial results, we anticipate by and large for most counties will be available by midnight on Election Night. However some of the larger counties, it may take a few extra hours to be able to count the larger influx of absentee by-mail ballots. And so we could be at 3 o’clock in the morning by the time all is said and done.”

Tennessee voters can drop off completed absentee ballots until Election Day afternoon at one post office location in every county, according to a list recently posted on the secretary of state’s website.

Tennessee, which does not allow conventional drop boxes for absentee voting, is asking voters to mail their ballots at a designated post office by 3 p.m. local time on Nov. 3. County election officials will pick up the ballots after 3 p.m. on Election Day, the state says.

Polls close Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.

WJHL reported Hargett also wanted to remind voters that their ballots are counted by bi-partisan commissions who are locals in each county.

“These are people that you see at the grocery store, at church, at football games, and other places in your community, that are working to administer these elections and count these ballots accurately,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

