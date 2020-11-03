Alabama woman gets 723 years in prison for sexually abusing daughters

DECATUR, Ala. (WREG/WVLT) — An Alabama woman was sentenced to more than 700 years in prison for sexually abusing her daughter and step-daughter, officials said.

WREG reported that 41-year-old Lisa Lesher was sentenced Nov. 2 to serve 723 years in prison. The sentence, which was the maximum allowed by law, was handed down by Judge Stephen Brown.

Investigators said Lesher was convicted by a jury on Oct 1, 2020 of two counts of first-degree rape, four counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of first-degree sodomy, one count of sexual torture and one count of first-degree sexual abuse. Trial testimony revealed she, along with her husband Michael, sexually abused her daughter and step-daughter for several years at their home in Falkville, Alabama.

WREG reported that case was first reported in 2007, but was reopened at the request of the victims by Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson. Lesher was sentenced to 99 years in each count of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, and sexual torture. She received a 20-year sentence for second-degree sodomy and a 10-year sentence for first-degree sexual abuse. Judge Brown ordered each count to run consecutively, for a total of 723 years in the Department of Corrections.

Lesher’s husband, Michael Lesher, was tried for his participation in the abuse and sentenced to 438 years in prison.

D.A. Anderson said, “Lisa Lesher was sentenced to 723 years in this case, and she deserved every day of it. Justice has been served.”

