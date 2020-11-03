Blount Co. first responders surprise girl battling cancer on Halloween

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Even though her kids couldn’t get out for Halloween, they still got a sweet surprise says one Blount County mother.

That’s thanks to the Blount County Fire Department and area EMTs.

Tiffany Ricardo Spice-Maldonado said the department and paramedics surprised her children on Halloween. “They came to our house because my kids could not go out for Halloween!” Spice-Maldonado said.

Spice-Maldonado’s daughter, Janessa, is battling cancer and is immuno-compromised, she said.

Spice-Maldonado thanked the department and ambulance for making her kids' Halloween.

MEDIC Blood Center is hosting a blood drive at the Foothills Mall in honor of Janessa. It’s scheduled from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Go here to register.

