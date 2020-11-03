Burchett once again trying to fend off late challenge from Hoyos in Tennessee’s 2nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) is trying to hang onto his U.S. House seat this Election Day. Forecasters do not think Burchett will be losing his job, but they find his opponent not backing down.

Burchett is in his first reelection fight during his House tenure. But political experts say in his district, he already made it through the real fight which was the Republican primary.

Burchett’s 2nd Congressional District votes heavily in favor of Republicans, but his challenger, Democrat Renee Hoyos is trying, yet again, to deliver a blow to that tradition. This race is a rematch of the one Burchett easily won in 2018. But some political experts say Hoyos is making more inroads this time around.

While forecasters predict Hoyos can only hope for a moral victory rather than a real one in this race, Rich Pacelle, political expert from the University of Tennessee says she is a solid Democratic challenger who continues to pick a fight in the wrong district.

“You might see Hoyos cut into the margin a little bit. She’s a very good candidate. She’s got some ads up. But she’s just running into a headwind that’s so strong. Burchett’s seat hasn’t been out of Republican hands since before the Civil War,” said Pacelle.

Polling places in the eastern time zone in Tennessee close at 8 p.m., while polls in the central time zone close at 7 p.m.

