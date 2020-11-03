Company lets Tennessee foster kids know they’re loved

(WVLT) - There are thousands of children in foster care in the United States, and so many need reminders that they’re wanted and loved.

One company is making that happen in Tennessee with a simple stuffed bunny. The company is called Lavender Life and is run by Vic and Vickie Bennett, of Michigan.

While some farms raise corn, tomatoes or okra, the Bennetts are growing something a little different--lavender.

“Vic and I always wanted a lavender farm,” Vickie told WVLT News Anchor Alan Williams. “We come from the spa world, which we always had spas, and we traveled back and forth from them.”

The couple bought their farm and have been selling organic, lavender products, but their strong faith called for them to do something else--help out kids in need with something they called a Xander Bunny, named after their daughter’s 2-year-old foster child.

“We filled it with lavender and Michigan cherry pits so it can be warmable,” Vickie said. For every bunny they sell, the couple donates one to a child in foster care.

Recent federal data says there are more than 400,000 kids in foster care, and, according to Adopt Us Kids, there are more than 7,500 kids in Tennessee who are in foster care. Vickie said Tennessee has become a big base for them.

“Tennessee, in itself, is a very big state for us. We sent a lot of bunnies to Tennessee, customer-wise.” She said they also send some to agencies in the major metro areas, including Knoxville. More than 400 of the Xander bunnies have gone to Bethany Christian Services, and some in Knoxville.

So far, the company has donated more than 36,000 bunnies across the country.

If you’d like to purchase a bunny, you can go to the Lavender Life site right here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.