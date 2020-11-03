Advertisement

Election 2020: State and local races to watch

The following local and state elections will impact residents of East Tennessee and Kentucky.
(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As all eyes are on the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden there are other items on the ballot worth a look.

The following local and state elections will impact residents of East Tennessee and Kentucky. Click on the links below for what you need to know:

The race for Tennessee House of Representatives District 15: Sam McKenzie v. Troy Jones

The race for Tennessee State House District 18: Mannis v. Couch

The race for US Senate: Tennessee: Hagerty v. Bradshaw

The race for US House, Tennessee District 2: Burchett v. Hoyos

The race for US House District 1: Walsingham v. Harshbarger

The race for Kentucky’s United States Senate seat: McConnell v. McGrath

To follow live results as they come in, visit the WVLT Election Central 2020 results page here.

