Election 2020: State and local races to watch

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As all eyes are on the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden there are other items on the ballot worth a look.

The following local and state elections will impact residents of East Tennessee and Kentucky. Click on the links below for what you need to know:

The race for Tennessee House of Representatives District 15: Sam McKenzie v. Troy Jones

The race for Tennessee State House District 18: Mannis v. Couch

The race for US Senate: Tennessee: Hagerty v. Bradshaw

The race for US House, Tennessee District 2: Burchett v. Hoyos

The race for US House District 1: Walsingham v. Harshbarger

The race for Kentucky’s United States Senate seat: McConnell v. McGrath

To follow live results as they come in, visit the WVLT Election Central 2020 results page here.

