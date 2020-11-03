Advertisement

Four new deaths due to COVID-19 reported in Knox County over two day period

There have now been a total of 13,441 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County.
(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris and Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knox County reported four new deaths over the last two days due to COVID-19, according to data released by the Knox County Health Department.

During a Knox County Health Department update Tuesday afternoon, Charity Menefee said the increase in deaths is related to the recent levels of increased transmissions and hospitalizations.

Menefee emphasized the importance of adhering to the five core actions as more people head indoors during the winter months.

“When we get too comfortable and let our guard down... that’s when transmission can really increase,” said Menefee.

Hospitalizations increased Tuesday to 475.

There have now been a total of 13,441 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County.

Officials reported 109 Knox County residents have died due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday and 7,786 have recovered.

Latest numbers:

Positive cases: 13,441

Recovered: 12,710

Active cases: 1,302

Deaths: 109

Hospitalizations: 475

Currently Hospitalized: 64

For a more detailed look at the Knox County, numbers, and information about COVID-19 services and resources visit the KCHD website.

Anyone who is COVID-19 positive, in quarantine or in isolation has options for voting. Call the election commission to make arrangements at (865) 215-2480.

No COVID-19 testing will be available Tuesday due to the election.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Slowly warming past Election Day

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Temperatures are gradually warming, eventually sneaking back into the 70s to close the week.

News

Election 2020: State and local races to watch

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The following local and state elections will impact residents of East Tennessee and Kentucky.

News

Wreaths Across America accepting donations for 2020 wreathing

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Wreaths Across America announced it has begun accepting donations for its 2020 wreathing on Dec. 19.

News

Stressed about the 2020 election? Study shows watching cute animals reducs stress

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Nearly 68 percent of Americans said the election is a significant source of stress, according to a new survey from the American Psychological Association

Latest News

News

KPD says no need for extra security at polling places

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
KPD officers will be monitoring the situation and be ready in case a need for them arises.

News

Tennessee a blueprint for online sports gambling

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Harry Sullivan
Tennessee becomes first state with all mobile & online sports betting.

News

DOJ: 27 missing children found during search in Virginia

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The U.S. Marshals Service has recovered more than 2,000 missing children since 2005.

News

Tennessee Promise scholarship deadline extended to Dec. 1

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The scholarship can be used at any of Tennessee’s 13 community colleges, 27 colleges of applied technology or other eligible institutions that offer an associate degree program.

News

Lenoir City High School to resume Friday’s first-round game against West High School

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
After further investigation by the Loudon County Health Department, the first-round playoff game will be played as scheduled.

News

Tennessee U.S. attorneys appoint officials to oversee vote

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In addition, local FBI offices across the country will be responding to allegations of election fraud and other election abuses.