Four new deaths due to COVID-19 reported in Knox County over two day period

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knox County reported four new deaths over the last two days due to COVID-19, according to data released by the Knox County Health Department.

During a Knox County Health Department update Tuesday afternoon, Charity Menefee said the increase in deaths is related to the recent levels of increased transmissions and hospitalizations.

Menefee emphasized the importance of adhering to the five core actions as more people head indoors during the winter months.

“When we get too comfortable and let our guard down... that’s when transmission can really increase,” said Menefee.

Hospitalizations increased Tuesday to 475.

There have now been a total of 13,441 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County.

Officials reported 109 Knox County residents have died due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday and 7,786 have recovered.

Latest numbers:

Positive cases: 13,441

Recovered: 12,710

Active cases: 1,302

Deaths: 109

Hospitalizations: 475

Currently Hospitalized: 64

For a more detailed look at the Knox County, numbers, and information about COVID-19 services and resources visit the KCHD website.

Anyone who is COVID-19 positive, in quarantine or in isolation has options for voting. Call the election commission to make arrangements at (865) 215-2480.

No COVID-19 testing will be available Tuesday due to the election.

