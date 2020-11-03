Frosty start to Election Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The freezing morning temperatures continue again Tuesday morning, but we have widespread frost formation because the wind has finally backed off. Afternoon hours warm up a bit better today, but a real warming trend is ahead in our 8-day forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is under a WVLT Weather Alert for that widespread frost and freeze. This is also about 10 degrees below average, to start off with temperatures in the mid 20s to low 30s. Knoxville is kicking off the day around 32 degrees again this morning, but rarely a light breeze.

Tuesday’s warming up to around 60 degrees, which is still 5 degrees below average but better than the chilly low 50s from Monday. We still have a beautiful, clear day with a light breeze. At least there’s nothing to cause problems for folks heading out to vote!

Tonight will be clear, with a light breeze, but not as cold. We’ll drop to around 36 degrees, with patchy frost in the higher elevations.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday bounces back to a seasonable 67 degrees, and is still mostly sunny.

We’ll see some more clouds passing through at times Wednesday night through Thursday, but we’re still looking at a high of 66 degrees on Thursday.

Then it’s time for the real warm-up! We’ll end the week in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, and continue to warm from low 70s Saturday to mid 70s Sunday. Now, we’ll see some extra clouds at times and increasing humidity brings us a spotty rain chance.

The chance for rain will really increase middle of next week. We’re tracking a cold front that could feed of tropical rain, bringing some heavier rain and then a cool-down again.

Tuesday 8-day forecast (WVLT)

