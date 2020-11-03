Harshbarger looking to become Phil Roe’s replacement as race comes to a close

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The bid to replace outgoing Rep. Phil Roe (R-LA) is coming to a close. Roe announced he would not seek reelection which opened the floodgates for candidates looking to step in. The conservative Congressional district is not expected to change party hands.

When Republican candidate Diana Harshbarger came out on top in a heavily contested August primary, experts say that was the moment she became the next representative for the Tennessee 1st Congressional District.

Despite the district leaning heavily Republican, her challengers, Democrat Blair Walsingham and Independent Steve Holder, are still making her work for her victory. For the first time in a decade this seat will have new representation. But Rich Pacelle, a political expert from the University of Tennessee said the likelihood of this district switching political party hands is very low.

“I can’t think of the metaphor that you’d need for something to shake the ballot up...there’d have to be a total earthquake devastation, end of the earth apocalypse. District One hasn’t been Democratic since 1881 I think,” said Pacelle.

Polling places in the eastern time zone in Tennessee close at 8 p.m., while polls in the central time zone close at 7 p.m.

