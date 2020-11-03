Advertisement

Harshbarger looking to become Phil Roe’s replacement as race comes to a close

By Peter Zampa
Nov. 3, 2020
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The bid to replace outgoing Rep. Phil Roe (R-LA) is coming to a close. Roe announced he would not seek reelection which opened the floodgates for candidates looking to step in. The conservative Congressional district is not expected to change party hands.

When Republican candidate Diana Harshbarger came out on top in a heavily contested August primary, experts say that was the moment she became the next representative for the Tennessee 1st Congressional District.

Despite the district leaning heavily Republican, her challengers, Democrat Blair Walsingham and Independent Steve Holder, are still making her work for her victory. For the first time in a decade this seat will have new representation. But Rich Pacelle, a political expert from the University of Tennessee said the likelihood of this district switching political party hands is very low.

“I can’t think of the metaphor that you’d need for something to shake the ballot up...there’d have to be a total earthquake devastation, end of the earth apocalypse. District One hasn’t been Democratic since 1881 I think,” said Pacelle.

Polling places in the eastern time zone in Tennessee close at 8 p.m., while polls in the central time zone close at 7 p.m.

Bill Hagerty (R) and Marquita Bradshaw (D) are running for a seat on the United States Senate.

Absentee ballots are for just that, if you were not home to vote in the election, you requested a ballot. But for a couple on their way to Knoxville an issue at the post office has them wondering if their votes will be counted.

Preteens learn about the path to the white house using a board game about the electoral college.

