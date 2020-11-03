Hertz offering free rentals to voters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Need a lift to your polling place? Hertz is offering a day free if you rent the car two days or more.

The car rental company is calling the program to encourage Americans to go to the polls “Drive the Vote.”

The offer has a two-day minimum with a 28-day maximum.

It is valid November 2 through November 3.

Visit the Hertz website to learn more or rent a vehicle.

