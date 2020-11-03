Advertisement

Hertz offering free rentals to voters

Need a lift to your polling place? Hertz is offering free rides.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Need a lift to your polling place? Hertz is offering a day free if you rent the car two days or more.

The car rental company is calling the program to encourage Americans to go to the polls “Drive the Vote.”

The offer has a two-day minimum with a 28-day maximum.

It is valid November 2 through November 3.

Visit the Hertz website to learn more or rent a vehicle.

