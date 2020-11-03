Knox Co. teacher inspired high schoolers to work at polls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some students at Berea Christian School in Knoxville took off for Election Day, but the learning continued outside the classroom.

“I love it! I absolutely love it," said Michael Brown.

For six years, Brown has been an election official in Knox County.

“I love for them to be involved and to see what they’re actually learning matters," said Brown.

He also teaches U.S. government and history at Berea Christian School in Knoxville.

“One of the things that I really value about my classes is trying to put principle in to practice," explained Brown.

Brown inspired his students to not only vote, but participate in the electoral process.

“I’m super excited," said Taylor Beth Corum, "It was really cool to be able to talk to so many people this morning already.”

In August, Corum worked at the primary election.

“It’s really been cool to see it in action," said Corum.

It was her teacher, Brown, who inspired her to take Election Day off to see how the electoral process works.

“I think it’s important for a teacher to model what they teach. And if I’m not willing to get involved in my own local community, then how can I ask them to do the same," said Brown.

In 2018, he had a dozen students who worked at the polls unpacking ballots from cars after precincts closed, this year nearly two dozen students helped.

“I’m just really proud of them; I’m just really excited to see them get involved like this," said Brown.

Brown hopes to keep the tradition going for elections to come.

You must be 18 years old and older to work at precincts.

