Knox County election results could be ready as early as 10 p.m., officials say

Election officials said the results of Tuesday’s vote could be ready as early as 10 or 11 p.m.
Secretary of State Tre Hargett reads the names of presidential candidates who will be listed on the ballot in Tennessee's presidential primary at a meeting of the State Election Commission in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday, Dec. 5, 2011. At right is Judy Blackburn, the panel's chairwoman. (AP Photo/Erik Schelzig)
Secretary of State Tre Hargett reads the names of presidential candidates who will be listed on the ballot in Tennessee's presidential primary at a meeting of the State Election Commission in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday, Dec. 5, 2011. At right is Judy Blackburn, the panel's chairwoman. (AP Photo/Erik Schelzig)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Election officials said the results of Tuesday’s vote could be ready as early as 10 or 11 p.m. in Knox County.

By 4 p.m. Tuesday poll workers said they had already counted 13,000 absentee ballots. Officials expected more than 21,000 absentee ballots.

Earlier this week, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said he expected there could be a delay in the results due to the large number of absentee ballots.

The polls will close in Tennessee at 8 p.m. ET. Go to the WVLT Election Central 2020 results page to follow along as votes are counted and take a look at these local and state elections we’re following closely.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

