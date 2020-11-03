Knox County election results could be ready as early as 10 p.m., officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Election officials said the results of Tuesday’s vote could be ready as early as 10 or 11 p.m. in Knox County.

Some Knox County absentee ballot updates for you. Officials expect more than 21k, as of 4pm they had scanned 13k. The expectation is ballots will all be scanned by 7/8 and results are expected to be in by 10/11 in Knox County. @WVLTWill pic.twitter.com/pS9frEuLgG — Will Puckett (@WVLTWill) November 3, 2020

By 4 p.m. Tuesday poll workers said they had already counted 13,000 absentee ballots. Officials expected more than 21,000 absentee ballots.

Earlier this week, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said he expected there could be a delay in the results due to the large number of absentee ballots.

The polls will close in Tennessee at 8 p.m. ET. Go to the WVLT Election Central 2020 results page to follow along as votes are counted and take a look at these local and state elections we’re following closely.

