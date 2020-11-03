KPD says no need for extra security at polling places

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department said there will not be an increased police presence at polling places Tuesday as voters cast their ballots.

However, officers will be monitoring the situation and be ready in case a need for them arises.

“The Knoxville Police Department does not intend to have an increased presence at polling locations unless the Knox County Election Commission specifically requests assistance or some issue arises that necessitates or warrants the presence of law enforcement," said KPD spokesperson, Scott Erland. "That being said, the KPD will be monitoring the situation throughout the city and is positioned to respond promptly and appropriately if any issues do arise.”

Knox County polling places will be open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

