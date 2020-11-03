Louisiana mother accused of recording child abuse, deputies say

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA. (WVLT/KALB) - Two people were arrested in connection to a child abuse case in Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. One of those arrested was the child’s mother, KALB reported.

Investigators said that Goldonna Police Chief Joe Hines and Casey Smedley were arrested in the case after a hotline complaint led the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services to a home in Goldonna the day before Halloween.

State officials said, based on their findings, there was no evidence of abuse, but the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s office opened a criminal investigation, including interviewing the abuse victim.

On Nov. 1, Hines was arrested as a result of the investigation and charged with felony cruelty to a juvenile. Officials later interviewed the child’s mother, Smedley, who allegedly told investigators she recorded the abuse and sent the footage to another person. She admitted she did not stop the abuse.

Smedley was arrested and charged with felony cruelty to a juvenile.

Both are jailed without bond.

