Maryville community comes together to support girl with cancer

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -At only five-years-old Janessa Maldonado, of Blount County, is battling a very rare type of cancer called Clear Cell Sarcoma within her kidney. Her mother Tiffany Maldonado says Janessa has undergone surgery to remove her whole left kidney.

So far Janessa has had 4 blood transfusions and 6 rounds of radiation.

On Tuesday, MEDIC Blood Center hosted a blood drive in her honor.

“With one pint of blood, Janessa only needs half a pint because it goes by her body weight. So one pint of blood could save her two times. I mean that’s tremendous, it’s huge. So we definitely want to get the word out to make sure everyone goes out and donates," says Tiffany Maldonado.

Tiffany says there are few more events going on in November to help Janessa.

