Morristown community raises money to gift teen wheelchair accessible van

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown community raised money to help 17-year-old Jake Stitt and his family get a wheelchair accessible family van.

Timothy Stitt, Jake’s father, says the older Jake gets, the harder it is to help his son in and out of their current van.

“I know he tries to help out the best that he can. But the limits are there, and there is only so much he can do. You know, the older he gets and as he grows into a young adult there’s more challenges, and this will make our lives a lot easier," shared Timothy Stitt.

Michael Abbott Jr., a Hollywood actor congratulated Jake and his family on the van. “Congratulations, you did it! Coming together is a beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success. Thank you all. You made a big difference in someone’s life this week. That should feel good. Happy Thanksgiving,” said Abbott Jr.

Jake is known for posting a sign saying ‘Honk if you’re happy’ near the intersection of Callaway and Cherokee Dr.

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family to get a wheelchair accessible van.

