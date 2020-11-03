Morristown community raising money to gift teen wheelchair accessible van

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown community is looking to help 17-year-old Jake Stitt and his family get a wheelchair accessible family van.

Timothy Stitt, Jake’s father, says the older Jake gets, the harder it is to help his son in and out of their current van.

“I know he tries to help out the best that he can. But the limits are there, and there is only so much he can do. You know, the older he gets and as he grows into a young adult there’s more challenges, and this will make our lives a lot easier," shared Timothy Stitt.

Jake is known for posting a sign saying ‘Honk if you’re happy’ near the intersection of Callaway and Cherokee Dr.

A GoFundMe is set up to help the family to get a wheelchair accessible van.

